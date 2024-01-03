Winning start for new manager Jon Shaw as Blyth do the double over South Shields

Blyth Spartans got off to a winning start under new manager Jon Shaw, beating South Shields 2-1 on Saturday.

New manager Jon Shaw got the perfect start to his reign when Blyth Spartans beat his former team South Shields at Croft Park. Picture: Blyth Spartans

Previous manager Graham Fenton left the club on December 28 and the club appointed Shaw, who had been Fenton’s assistant, the following day.

Announcing Fenton’s departure, the club said in a statement on their website: “Blyth Spartans would like to express their gratitude for the work which Graham has done at Croft Park since being appointed as first-team manager in August 2022.”

The statement added: “His contributions across the whole club are hugely appreciated.”

Shaw, who has signed a contract until the end of the 2024/25 season, said being named manager was ‘a proud day’ for him and thanked the club for giving him his first opportunity in management.

The win at Croft Park saw Blyth do the double over South Shields after they beat them 3-1 on Boxing Day.

Finn Cousin-Dawson also did the double over the visitors, scoring in the 28th minute after Paul Blackett had put the visitors ahead, to add to his goal in the previous game.

His performance earned him a place in the Vanarama National League North Team of the Week.

JJ Hooper ensured Shaw had a winning start to his managerial career with a headed goal in the second minute of added time at the end of the game.

Speaking after the game, Shaw, a former South Shields captain, said: “I thought the players defended well, battled well, everything we did the other day, but we also dominated large periods of the game.”

The two victories have seen Blyth move up to 13th in the table. They play bottom-of-the-table Bishop’s Stortford tomorrow, with the cost of the overnight accommodation being paid for by a generous supporter.

Bishop’s Stortford have won once in the last five games, so Blyth will be hoping they can grab a hat-trick of wins.

The match will kick-off at 1pm.