Blyth Spartans

It was the Northumbrians’ second defeat in a week against the County Durham side, who won 3-1 at Croft Park on Boxing Day.

Isaac Walker opened the scoring for Blyth with his second goal in successive games, netting after only nine minutes when he nipped in to take advantage of a poor back-pass.

Alex Mitchell then had to make a great save to deny Glen Taylor an equaliser, but the home side drew level after 21 minutes when a corner on the right was met by the head of Reece Kendall.

Walker almost grabbed a second for the visitors, going close on three occasions before the break, but at half-time it remained 1-1.

In the second half chances fell at both ends but it wasn’t until Rob Ramshaw headed in from another corner that Spennymoor managed to get their noses in front.

Mitchell made another good save to deny the home side from a corner, whilst at the other end JJ O’Donnell and Toby Lees both went close to equalisers before the final whistle.

After the game, manager Graham Fenton said: “I am massively disappointed.

"We played better than we did in the 3-1 defeat on Monday. We saw plenty of the ball, but ultimately it is a waste of time if you can’t defend set pieces.

"We have had so many chances, but couldn’t pick the right pass, make the right move or have the killer touch.

"Then we are undone by two set pieces, two goals from two corners, and it’s so frustrating.

"One of the plus points was Walker getting another goal. He has come in and done very well for us, but at the moment we are making too many poor decisions in defensive positions and we are just not defending how we should.”

The defeat leaves Blyth second from bottom of the table on 18 points, three adrift of Farsley, who are the team directly above them.

On Saturday (January 7) Spartans face a difficult home match against third in the table King’s Lynn, who are just three points behind leaders Darlington with four games in hand.