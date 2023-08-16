News you can trust since 1854
Stoppage time woe for Blyth Spartans as trip to Scarborough ends in defeat

Blyth Spartans’ flying start to the season came to a halt as they lost away at Scarborough to a goal scored in stoppage time at the end of 90 minutes.
By Janet Bew
Published 16th Aug 2023, 12:33 BST- 2 min read
The Spartans players leave the pitch after their stoppage time defeat away at Scarborough. Picture: Paul Scott/Blyth SpartansThe Spartans players leave the pitch after their stoppage time defeat away at Scarborough. Picture: Paul Scott/Blyth Spartans
The Spartans players leave the pitch after their stoppage time defeat away at Scarborough. Picture: Paul Scott/Blyth Spartans

Buoyed by two wins on the trot, Spartans entered the game full of confidence and top of the league, a complete turnaround from last season, when they stayed in the league by a single point.

Spartans have given their fans something to cheer about from the off this season, beating Gloucester 4-2 at home in the first game and following that up with a 2-0 win away at Warrington.

Manager Graham Fenton said the change in fortunes is due to his players showing “heart, desire and determination”.

The game against Scarborough marked the start of a tough run of games, with Hereford and Spennymoor visiting Croft Park and a trip to Buxton to come.

Fenton named new loan signing Elliot Forbes in the starting line-up and Jack Bodenham kept his place despite his red card against Warrington Town – his suspension not starting until Saturday’s match against Hereford.

The game started brightly, with chances at both ends, JJ O’Donnell’s header being cleared from the goal-line on four minutes after Frank Mulhern had put a header wide for Scarborough moments earlier.

Captain Nicky Deverdics then got a vital touch to a goal-bound shot on six minutes before another effort by the Seadogs went just wide.

New loan signing Elliot Forbes made his debut in Spartans' defeat at Scarborough. Picture: Paul Scott/Blyth SpartansNew loan signing Elliot Forbes made his debut in Spartans' defeat at Scarborough. Picture: Paul Scott/Blyth Spartans
Scarborough kept plugging away, a shot from Mulhern hitting the post before Alex Mitchell was forced to make two saves.

On 22 minutes Lewis Knight let fly from distance, his shot taking a deflection but the Scarborough keeper, Ryan Whitley, managed to gather it.

New boy Forbes then tried his luck from range before Mitchell was forced to make another save at the other end.

As the first half drew to a close both JJ Hooper and O’Donnell had chances, but the half ended goalless.

Deverdics saw a volley blocked a point-blank range as both teams looked for the winner, with neither side showing the killer touch in front of goal despite having good spells of possession.

Then came the hammer blow, Harry Green lashing home on 93 minutes to spark jubilant scenes in Yorkshire.