Spartans win through in FA Cup

Blyth Spartans.

Richardson headed Spartans in front five minutes before the interval to give Blyth a deserved first-half lead, before McNall got his second goal in a week to seal the win.

Afterwards manager Graham Fenton said: “The plan was to win and get through to the next round so obviously I am delighted from that point of view.

"But I also thought it was an improved performance, with lots of positivity and maybe on another day we might have scored another couple.

"We got a timely goal just before half-time, and we knew they would come out stroingly at the start of the second half, but we stood firm.

"Danny Barlow picked up an injury, he has gone to hispoital to check on his collarbone, so we are just waiting to hear how it is, hopefully he is not badly hurt.”

Lewis McNall, who scored the second goal added: “They have come at us strongly at the start of the second half, but we stood up well against them and overall I thought we were the better team.

"A good performance and we are through to the next round so we have to be happy."

Spartans’ reward for the win is an away tie against Liversedge or Chorley in the third qualifying round on Saturday, October 1.