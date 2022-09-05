Spartans slump to 4-0 defeat at Peterborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blyth Spartans.

The home side opened the scoring from the penalty spot after ten minutes, and a second goal after 18 minutes saw them lead 2-0 at the break.

The defeat leaves Blyth, with only one win in their opening seven games, 18th in the National League North table with seven points.

After the game, manager Graham Fenton said: “It was massively disappoionting.

"They exposed our weaknesses on the day and we didn’t expose theirs.

"We’ve got lots of work to do. We are just two and a half weeks into this, but we have been putting out lots of messages across the group.

"Some of the players are getting it, some aren’t, but that’s understandable, as we are full time and can work on it all the time.

"It’s going to take a bit of time, but first and foremost I want to apologise to everyone because a performance like that is just not good enough from a club like ours.

"They have capitalised from an early penalty, but the other goals were disappointing from our point of view. We didn’t take our chances and capitalise on good situations and that’s the game.

"It’s a learning curve for us, but we have to move on to the next game. Unfortunately, I don’t think we are anywhere near fit enough and we have to work on that.”