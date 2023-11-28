A second-half fightback against Peterborough Sports wasn’t enough for Blyth Spartans as they lost in the league again.

Lewis Knight went off injured early in the second half against Peterborough Sports. Picture: Paul Scott

Going in at half-time 2-0 down, they clawed two goals back before the visitors grabbed a late winner, as Spartans’ search for a win in the league goes on.

Manager Graham Fenton said after the game that the first-half performance was “disgusting” and added: “That first-half performance took me really by surprise.”

Will McGowan had recovered from the knock he received in the game against Chorley Town and was included in the line-up.

Spartans nearly gifted their opponents a goal in the opening minutes when keeper Alex Mitchell and Jack Bodenham got in a muddle, almost leaving Dion Sembie-Ferris with an open goal.

Mitchell made a routine save from Josh McCammon on eight minutes before the visitors went ahead after 13 minutes through Michael Gash.

Lewis Knight had a couple of chances to get the equaliser, a right-footed shot going just wide and then he couldn’t get on the end of a cross from JJ O’Donnell.

As the half drew to a close, Nicky Deverdics swung in a free kick that Bodenham couldn’t quite reach. The failure to convert any chances then proved costly as Sembie-Ferris put the visitors further ahead in the 38th minute.

There was to be another goal-scoring opportunity for Knight as the half drew to a close, but his effort went agonisingly wide.

Spartans pulled back two goals in the space of a minute early in the second half, through O’Donnell and Cedric Main. The first a close-range effort by O’Donnell after a good counter-attack and the second a shot on the turn by Main.

The home team were piling the pressure on, with sub Mikael Ndjoli, who came on for Knight after he pulled up early in the half, in the thick of the action.

Main and Deverdics both had chances to put Spartans ahead before Sembie-Ferris got his second of the match after 85 minutes.

Peterborough then slowed the game down as the clock wound down, hanging on for the win.