Spartans lose at home to Bradford Park Avenue

It’s been a difficult week for Blyth Spartans with dropped points in two home games.

By Keith Hamblin
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Blyth Spartans

On Saturday they were denied a victory by conceding a penalty deep into injury time against Alfreton.

Then on Tuesday, at home to Bradford Park Avenue, they went down to a 1-0 defeat.

It means Spartans are now sitting second from bottom of the National League North table with ten points.

They now face a big week with an away match at Kidderminster on Saturday, followed by a home game against Leamington on Tuesday.

Against Bradford, Blyth fell behind to a Jacob Blyth goal after 14 minutes.

Chances then fell at both ends throughout but neither side was able to take advantage.

Manager Graham Fenton said afterwards: “It was a frustrating night for us and I know the supporters are as frustrated as we are. We have conceded a poor goal with their first attack of the game and it’s always difficult to come from behind in games like this.”

