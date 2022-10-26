Blyth Spartans

On Saturday they were denied a victory by conceding a penalty deep into injury time against Alfreton.

Then on Tuesday, at home to Bradford Park Avenue, they went down to a 1-0 defeat.

It means Spartans are now sitting second from bottom of the National League North table with ten points.

They now face a big week with an away match at Kidderminster on Saturday, followed by a home game against Leamington on Tuesday.

Against Bradford, Blyth fell behind to a Jacob Blyth goal after 14 minutes.

Chances then fell at both ends throughout but neither side was able to take advantage.