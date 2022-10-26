Spartans lose at home to Bradford Park Avenue
It’s been a difficult week for Blyth Spartans with dropped points in two home games.
On Saturday they were denied a victory by conceding a penalty deep into injury time against Alfreton.
Then on Tuesday, at home to Bradford Park Avenue, they went down to a 1-0 defeat.
It means Spartans are now sitting second from bottom of the National League North table with ten points.
They now face a big week with an away match at Kidderminster on Saturday, followed by a home game against Leamington on Tuesday.
Against Bradford, Blyth fell behind to a Jacob Blyth goal after 14 minutes.
Chances then fell at both ends throughout but neither side was able to take advantage.
Manager Graham Fenton said afterwards: “It was a frustrating night for us and I know the supporters are as frustrated as we are. We have conceded a poor goal with their first attack of the game and it’s always difficult to come from behind in games like this.”