Blyth Spartans got a vital three points after beating Farsley Celtic. Picture: Blyth Spartans Greek Community

Farsley were in 20th place, three points ahead of Spartans and just outside the relegation places, going into the game.

Spartans were leading 2-0 in their previous match against Curzon Ashton only to see their lead disappear, having to settle for one point rather than the three they really needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after that game, manager Graham Fenton said: “It’s hugely disappointing when you’re 2-0 up to not see it out.”

He was much happier after Tuesday’s match, which Spartans won 2-0 thanks to two goals from Jordan Hickey.

Fenton said: “It was good to get over the line and get three points instead of one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added the performance was as good as the team had been all season in terms of digging in and scrapping for every ball, and said “two bits of quality” had won it for Spartans.

Goalscorer Jordan Hickey was named man of the match, but Fenton said: “Everyone put in an eight, nine out of 10 performance.”

With so much riding on the game for both teams it was not a game full of quality, but midway through the first half it started to become more open with chances for both sides.

The first half ended goalless but Spartans were soon on the front foot in the second, Hickey scoring the first of his goals in the 47th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just four minutes later Hickey scored again with a header, before Cedric Main almost made certain of the points in the 74th minute, his effort hitting the post.

In a nervy final few minutes, Hickey was booked after handling the ball just outside the area, but the Farsley free kick came to nothing and Spartans held on for a huge three points.

The win sees Spartans leapfrog their opponents to move into 20th place on goal difference.

Spartans’ last two games are away at Alfreton Town on Saturday (April 22) and at home against Hereford on Saturday, April 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad