Captain Nicky Deverdics is congratulated after scoring Spartans' second goal. Picture: Bill Broadley

They had already beaten their opponents this season, winning the away fixture 2-0 in November thanks to two goals from Will McGowan, and were hoping to get some more points on the board as the season comes to its tense climax.

Despite a run of games without a loss, Spartans are struggling to turn draws into much-needed wins, and so it proved once again on Saturday.

Keeper Alex Mitchell was forced into an early save after the visitors won a free kick in the fourth minute, saving well from the rebound, before Tom Peers fired over just minutes later.

Spartans then had a great chance of their own, Cedric Main hitting the bar following a cross from Michael Spellman, with Spartans appealing for handball as McGowan’s follow-up shot was blocked.

Peers forced another save from Mitchell before JJ O’Donnell broke the deadlock, firing home a cut back by Spartans’ captain, Nicky Deverdics.

Spellman hit the side netting after good work by McGowan before Deverdics scored Spartans’ second after 30 minutes, firing a screamer into the top corner from 30 yards out.

Chances for both teams dried up as the half went on and they went in at half-time at 2-0.

Shortly after the restart, Mitchell had to make another good stop from Peers before a shot from Adam Barton went over the bar.

The goalscorers Deverdics and O’Donnell combined in the 50th minute, with O’Donnell’s effort hitting the post.

Jordan Hickey had a chance to make the score 3-0 in the 77th minute, but his shot hit the side netting.

Three minutes later, the visitors scored through Jimmy Spencer and, with six minutes of stoppage time added on, they grabbed the equaliser in the 91st minute when Devon Matthews netted.

Speaking after the game, manager Graham Fenton said the result was “hugely disappointing”.

He said the team had the chances to make it 3, possibly 4-nil and “played some good stuff” but added: “We didn’t do our job well enough on a couple of occasions.”

Spartans play 20th-placed Farsley Celtic on Tuesday (April 18).