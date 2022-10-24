This is the fourth year SOS Group has supported the famous non-league team as a sleeve sponsor and pitch-side advertiser and the firm also provides equipment to assist with retail operations and match day administration at the club.

One of the great names in English non-league football, Blyth Spartans compete in the National League North and last month welcomed back a familiar face to Croft Park as Graham Fenton returned as manager of the club.

Graham says: “I really enjoyed my time here when I was at the club last time.

“It was nearly seven years, firstly as a player and then I stepped up as assistant manager under Paul Baker before working with Harry Dunn.

“I enjoyed the whole seven years, we had some real success along the way, which was great, and that’s what we are trying to replicate.

“The big one for me is trying to get the area buzzing again, to get the supporters behind us and to move the club forwards.

“We want them to be excited, we want more people in, we want to get the atmosphere right and make this place a fortress.”

SOS Group directors, John Behan and Andrew Skelton, are regular visitors to Croft Park and were recently invited on to the pitch by vice chairman, Kevin Scott.

John says: “Blyth Spartans is a club with passionate fan base and a wonderful history and we’re very proud to continue our association with it.

“Like everyone connected with the club, we’re hoping this will be a fantastic season and we share Graham’s hopes that the atmosphere at Croft Park can make it a difficult place for other teams to visit. Like the players and coaching staff, we’d love to see the ground packed out regularly and full of noise.”

Established in 2002, SOS Group supplies and maintains leading brand digital office equipment. As well as offering a full range of office management services, including unified communications, IT support, document management, cost consultation and managed print services.

Based on the Team Valley, SOS Group has numerous clients in Northumberland and a strong reputation in the sports industry.

In recent years it has provided digital office equipment services at competitions including the IAAF World Athletics Championships, the Special Olympics GB National Games, British Swimming Summer Championships and World Para Athletics Championships.

The company also works closely with start-up businesses to provide expert office services support and advice.

In addition to sponsoring Blyth Spartans, SOS Group also support the charity Sport Newcastle, which is helping ensure the North East’s abundance of sporting talent has the opportunity to progress to the world’s most prestigious competitions.

The company pride themselves on their community involvement and were shortlisted in this year’s North East Charity Awards. They have donated more than £300,000 to support charities, talented young individuals and community organisations since they set out in business.