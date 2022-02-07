Slater does the trick for Blyth Town

Football.

Town took the lead with a 15th minute penalty from Slater.

Esh Winning equalised straight from the restartr, but on 27 minutes Slater struck again, and when he completed his hat-trick after 37 minutes the home side were on their way.

The scoring was completed by Calvert after 66 minutes.

The victory places Blyth 18th in the 21-team division with 25 points from their 26 games.

They are currently two points behind 17th placed Bedlington Terriers,(27 points from 29 games) who on Friday drew 1-1 at home with Horden CW.

This Saturday (February 12), Blyth are away to Chester-le-Street, whilst Bedlington are also on the road, away to Esh Winning.

In the Northern Alliance Premier, Seaton Delaval lost 2-1 at home to Wallington. On Saturday they are home to Whitley Bay Reserves.

In Division 1, Newbiggin beat Whitburn & Cleadon 5-2 whilst league leaders Cramlington United lost 1-0 at home to Bedlington.

This weekend, Bedlington are home to Forest Hall Celtic whilst Cramlington go to Rothbury. Newbiggin are home to Wideopen in the NFA Minor Cup.