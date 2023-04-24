Action from Spartans' match against Alfreton. Picture: Blyth Spartans Greek Community

It seems to be a case of one step forward, two steps back for Spartans after their convincing 2-0 win against Farsley Celtic last time out had moved them above the relegation places, only for this defeat to see them drop back into the drop zone.

Alfreton were hoping for a win to see them climb into the play-off places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts almost had the perfect start, with Spartans’ keeper Alex Mitchell forced to a make a save after a shot by Yusifu Ceesay in the first minute.

Spartans then created a couple of chances, first a cross by Michael Spellman came to nothing and then Cedric Main just failed to make enough of a connection on a cross and his header went wide.

The two-goal hero against Farsley, Jordan Hickey, nearly got his third goal in two games, his shot from distance flying just wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were further chances for both sides, but the half ended goalless.

In a reverse of the first half, Spartans almost scored in the first minute of the second half, Main’s shot being cleared off the line.

The only goal of the game came from a controversial penalty in the 50th minute, converted by Matt Rhead.

The offence appeared to happen outside the box and initially the referee blew for a free kick before pointing to the spot after consulting the assistant referee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spartans continued to have most of the possession and in the 75th minute Alfreton’s keeper saved brilliantly from JJ O’Donnell, and then substitute Michael Richardson shot narrowly wide as Spartans poured forward looking for an equaliser.

Speaking after the match, Spartans manager Graham Fenton was clearly angry at the decision to award the penalty, calling it “ridiculous”.

He was also frustrated at his side’s inability to create chances, calling it “the story of our season”.

Spartans face Hereford at home on Saturday (April 29) knowing their fate is out of their hands, they must win and hope other results go their way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad