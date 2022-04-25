Ponteland Ladies 'up for the cup' with final win

Ponteland Ladies celebrate their win in the NFL Women's League Cup.

The team, who had already won their league with a 100 per cent record, completed a league and cup double with a penalty shoot-out win over Newcastle East End.

It was goalless at half time but in the second half, East End were awarded a penalty for hand ball. Pont responded with a goal from Libby Howe and continued to push for a winner right up to the final whistle.

The game was then decided on penalties, with United winning the shoot-out 3-2.

Meanwhile, Morpeth Town completed their league season on Saturday with a 1-1 away draw against Atherton Colleries.

Bailey Geliher on his first start for the club in the league netted the opening goal on 22 minutes as he turned the ball home but Atherton levelled in the second half through Ethan Kershaw.

The result meant Morpeth finished the season in tenth place in the Noirthern Premier League table with 61 points from their 42 games.

There was also a big boost for Northumberland football on Friday when Newbiggin won the NFA Minor Cup, the biggest knockout cup competition in the region.

The Northumberland side, who play in the Northern Alliance League, went into the final against fellow Division 1 side Newcastle East End at Whitley Bay on the back of a 12-match winning run.

The game was always expected to be a close affair, and so it proved.

The teams turned around at 0-0 after a goalless first half, but after the break, Bradley Higgins gave Newbiggin the lead on the hour mark.

But Higgins missed a glorious opportunity to double his side’s advantage when he missed a penalty a few minutes later.

It looked as if the game was destined to end 1-0, but in stoppage time, Newcastle East End equalised when Jack McNally pounced on a rebound to score. The same player then missed a golden chance immediately after to win it, meaning the game would be decided on penalties.