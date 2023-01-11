New Blyuth Spartans striker Troy Chiabi.

Chiabi is a product of the AFC Wimbledon academy having spent six years at the Dons before leaving the club in 2021.

He was involved in the first team for pre-season in 2020 where he scored four goals in two games.

Since leaving the club the 19 year old has had trials at EFL clubs including West Brom and has been keeping fit at Isthmian Premier Division side Corinthian Casuals.

On signing for Spartans he said “I’m over the moon to sign for Blyth. It’s a brand new challenge for me, going up north and playing men’s football, I can’t wait to start and prove my worth.”

Manager Graham Fenton said “I’m delighted to have brought Troy in. He’s a young exciting forward and he will give us a real boost at the top end of the pitch.”

TAKE IN TUESDAY GAME

On Saturday, Blyth drew 0-0 with third in the table King’s Lynn.

Manager Fenton said it was ‘a pleasing performance’ against one of the top sides in the National League North.

"We defended better than we had done in previous games,” he said, “and we also had a number of good counter-attacking moves.