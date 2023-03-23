Troy Chiabi had a couple of chances in the semi-final. Picture: Blyth Spartans FC

After the disappointment of conceding an injury-time penalty in their draw against Brackley in the league, Spartans were aiming for some cup magic against Northern League opposition on Wednesday.

Manager Graham Fenton had questioned his players’ mentality after Saturday’s league game, saying they were scared to lose and telling them to be more ruthless and kill games off when they were on top.

In front of a record crowd of 1,339 at Grounsell Park, Spartans took the game to their opponents from the off and won a free kick on the edge of the box after 10 minutes when Will McGowan was fouled.

McGowan took the kick but hit it straight into Heaton’s wall.

Spartans continued to put Heaton under pressure, but without creating any clear cut chances.

A couple of corners came to nothing, Toby Lees and Matty Eldson both heading over, and a curling shot from Curtis Round also cleared the bar.

Near the end of the first half, Heaton’s keeper Greg Purvis got a slight touch to a shot from Michael Richardson, sending it over the bar.

The frustration continued for Spartans in the second half.

On 50 minutes, a long ball forward was claimed by Purvis and, minutes later, Richardson fired a shot straight at the keeper.

Troy Chiabi then tested Purvis with a shot that he managed to save on his line.

Spartans made their first substitution on 63th minutes when Jay Errington was replaced by Cedric Main, who made an almost instant impact, getting on to a through ball from Eldson and firing home in the 68th minute.

Both Chiabi and Round had chances to add to Spartan's tally, Round with two free kicks and Chiabi from a header, but they failed to take them and the game ended 1-0.

Spartans will now meet Morpeth Town in the final at St James’ Park for the second season running.

