Blyth Spartans

On Saturday Blyth lost 4-2 away to Kettering, and at Croft Park on Tuesday a last minute goal earned Leamington a 2-2 draw.

Spartans, who have won only two out of 15 games this season, now sit second from bottom of the National League North table on 11 points, four ahead of basement side Telford.

Blyth were then awarded a penalty and Nicky Deverdics equalised from the spot, but by half-time they were trailing 2-1 after Ward bagged his second of the game.

In the second half Kettering went 3-1 in front through Lewthwaite and as the game entered the final quarter of an hour Kettering made the match safe with a fourth from Cooper.

Late in the game Rio Joisce pulled a goal back for the Northumbrians, but it was too little to late.

Aftert the game manager Graham Fenton said: “I was really disappointed as they did a proper job on us. They were very clinical and it is clear we need to do much, much better.

"At this moment in time we are suffering with not being able to kill teams off by putting chances away, whilst we are also conceding cheap goals. It’s becoming a theme for us at the moment and we have to try and turn things around quickly.”

On Tuesday Leamington skipper Jack Edwards put the visitors ahead after ten minutes before Nicky Deverics levelled from the spot on 29 minutes following a hand ball at a corner.