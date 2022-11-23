Will McGowan, who scored both goals in Blyth's win at Curzon.

McGowan scored a goal in each half as Blyth won 2-0, a result which saw the Northumbrians climb three places at the base of the National League North table.

Their fourth win of the campaign, and their second in four days after their victory over Buxton in the FA Trophy on Saturday – saw them move up to 21st (fourth from bottom) with 17 points from their 18 games played.

Blyth broke the deadlock early on when Cedric Main pulled down a long ball over the top and slipped it to McGowan who slotted home.

His second came after the break when Deverics won the ball and drove forward, flicking it on to McGowan who again found the net.

Manager Graham Fenton was naturally delighted at the victopry and afterwards he said: “Football’s a funny old game. We have played much better in some games this season and lost.

"We weren’t at our best against Curzon, they were the better side between the boxes, having more possession of the ball.

"We had to try and hiut them on the break, and maybe we could have created more chances than we did, but two moments of brilliance have won us the game.

"We didn’t pass the ball well and seemed to give it away a lot, but for the first goal Cedric (Main) has been involved in the build-up, and for the second Nicky (Deverics) also played his part.

"Will has finished both goals well and we are just happy to get the win.

“It was a perfect away performance. It was not pretty and we ground it out and the resillience was there for everyone to see.”

