Blyth Spartans has sacked manager Graham Fenton after 16 months in charge of the National League North club.

Assistant manager Jon Shaw has been put in interim charge of the first team while the club looks for a replacement.

Spartans beat South Shields 3-1 away from home on Boxing Day and are gearing up to play them again at home on Saturday.

They sit fourteenth in the league, five points clear of the relegation zone, having won eight, drawn seven, and lost nine league games this season.

Blyth Spartans manager Graham Fenton has been put on gardening leave. (Photo by Blyth Spartans)

A club spokesperson said: “The club can announce that Graham Fenton has been relieved of his managerial duties and placed on gardening leave.

“Blyth Spartans would like to express their gratitude for the work in which Graham has done at Croft Park since being appointed as first-team manager in August 2022.

“He guided the club to preserve step 2, National League North, status during the 2022/23 season and has played an instrumental role in the development of the youth set-up via Tyne Metropolitan College too, taking full charge of the under 19s at the beginning of this current campaign.

“From making 131 appearances and scoring 18 goals, having a brief spell as caretaker manager back in 2004, to being in charge for the past 16 months, his contributions across the whole club are hugely appreciated.

“In the interim, Jon Shaw will take full charge of the first-team. Further information and announcements will follow in due course.”