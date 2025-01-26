Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Berwick Rangers boss Kevin Haynes will look to get his first points on the board when East Stirlingshire visit MKM Shielfield Park this weekend.

With the ‘Shire now five points clear of the Borderers, who have two games in hand, Haynes will be keen to close that gap.

“I am looking forward to being at home on Saturday and trying to put all of last weekend’s wrongs right,” he said.

The gaffer was left shaking his head in the dug-out just ten seconds into his new job.

Berwick are at MKM Shielfield for Kevin Haynes' first home game this Saturday and will look for the fans to turn out in force

That’s all it took for high-flyers Linlithgow Rose to win a penalty in last Saturday’s Lowland League clash.

Berwick lost the ball from kick-off, Sean Brown burst straight through the middle, went over following a shove from skipper Jamie Pyper, and the ref pointed to the spot.

Calum Antell dived low to his right to parry away Dylan Patterson’s effort.

“It wasn’t an ideal start and we were probably fortunate to remain with 11 men on the pitch as it could have been deemed a last man challenge and a red card,” said Haynes.

They got away with another one when Lewis Barr tripped Jamie Allan in the box.

But if Rangers thought they’d had a let off there, they were left fuming when the officials awarded a phantom goal for the Rose’s opener five minutes before the break.

Brown’s towering header was blocked by Owen Calder at the back post and Antell dived to hold the loose ball.

The big striker was walking back in disappointment when the linesman indicated that the ball had crossed the line and he raised his arms in surprise more than celebration.

Angry Berwick players were left in absolute disbelief at the incredulous decision.

Connor McMullan rubbed salt into the wounds with a second that he whipped into the corner from the edge of the box just before the interval, leaving the black and gold with a mountain to climb.

“I felt we reacted well after the penalty incident and created a couple of chances of our own. The first goal certainly changed the game - after speaking to my players and having watched it back the ball isn’t over the line and for the linesman to be able to make that decision when he’s not up with play is the most frustrating part as the referee was closest to the incident and waited on the linesman to make the decision,” said Haynes.

“It certainly unsettled us and the heads were lost at the point which also had a part in us conceding the second goal so quickly. I feel the second goal is unfortunate as well as it took a horrible bounce off the rutted turf in front of Calum.”

“Having said that Linlithgow were well worthy of the lead at half time and in all honesty could have and should have been more than two up at half time had it not been for excellent goalkeeping from Calum Antell and poor finishing on their behalf. We were easily cut open and defended poorly all afternoon. Losing Jamie Pyper didn’t help, who had to leave the ground on crutches.”

Sub Alan Sneddon added the third six minutes from time when he lashed in from a corner.

“As a group we need to learn from mistakes made - we can’t affect it now so it can be forgotten about and focus on stuff we can affect, which is working hard this week to prepare for the next match against the ‘Shire,” he continued.

“Confidence is low, we are vulnerable, but we need to work hard to change the mindset. We need to be braver on the ball. If we continue to give the ball away at every opportunity all we are doing is giving ourselves an uphill battle and a lot more defending to do.”