Blyth Spartans.

Last Tuesday’s home match against Southport was postponed because of rain and a waterlogged pitch.

On Saturday the Northumbrians were due to travel to Kidderminster for an away fixture, but this time a drop in temperatures resulted in a frozen surface.

On Tuesday, they had been hoping to get back into action against Chorley at Croft Park in the National League North, but with no let up in the wintry conditions it was another game which failed to kick off.

Blyth tried to give the game every chance by waiting until Tuesday morning to carry out a pitch inspection, but with temperatrures dropping to around -8 overnight, and hardly getting above zero all day, there was no option but to call it off.

Attention for manager Graham Fenton and his players now turns to Saturday (December 17) when they face a big FA Trophy third round clash away to York City, again, weather dependent.

The forecast has been for cold weather and snow showers throughout the week and supporters are urged to keep an eye out for updates to check whether or not the match is going ahead.

