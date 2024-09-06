The veteran has returned to the North East to join Blyth Spartans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greg Halford has returned to the North East to join Northern Premier League club Blyth Spartans - just over 15 years after leaving Sunderland.

Halford moved to the Stadium of Light during Roy Keane’s managerial reign after he completed a £3m move to Wearside during the summer of 2007. Although primarily used at right-back during his short-lived Black Cats career, Halford’s versatility meant he was used in several positions during his nine appearances for the club. After making loan moves to Charlton Athletic and Sheffield United over the following 18 months, Halford eventually made a permanent departure from Sunderland when he completed a reported £1.7m move to Wolverhampton Wanderers in July 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Sunderland man Greg Halford has joined Northern Premier League club Blyth Spartans (photo Paul Scott) | Paul Scott

Throughout the following decade, Halford went on to feature for the likes of Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Hove Albion, Cardiff City and Aberdeen and has moved into the non-league game over the last two years after spending time with Billericay Town, Hashtag United and Bishop’s Stortford. However, he has now returned to the North East to join Spartans after he agreed to become the first new signing of David Stockdale’s interim spell in charge at Croft Park.

Speaking to the Spartans website after completing the move, Halford said: “I’m really excited to be here and back up in the North-East, it has been a while. I’m looking forward to working under (David) Stockdale as well, who I’ve known for several years. I’m just really looking forward to it and meeting all of the lads.”

The Spartans interim manager added: “He’s a good, experienced utility player, who has played everywhere over his career. He’s about bringing people in who know what the game is about and to help the young lads through and I’m ecstatic that he’s agreed to join us.”

If Football Association and league approval is given, Halford could make his first appearance for Spartans when they visit Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals Prescot Cables on Saturday afternoon.