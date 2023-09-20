Cedric Main was 'magnificent' against Bradford Park Avenue. Picture: Paul Scott

With the teams level at 1-1 after the opening 90 minutes, Blyth scored two extra-time goals to go through and will face Worksop Town in the next round.

The rain made the artificial surface at the Horsfall Stadium very slick and Spartans tried to take advantage of this early in the game with some quick passing.

They failed to make the most of two good crosses early on, Michael Liddle’s cross being dealt with by the home side and Jack Bodenham seeing his headed effort from a corner deflected over the bar.

The home team took the lead against the run of play on 10 minutes, with a powerful effort that Alex Mitchell stretched for but couldn’t keep out. Their lead didn’t last long, Spartans drawing level through Will McGowan after good work by Cedric Main, who put in an excellent performance all night.

McGowan had a couple more chances to score, failing to test the home keeper after being set up by JJ Hooper and Bodenham.

Liddle also fired over after a lovely ball from Elliot Forbes as the first 45 minutes drew to a close.

Bradford Park Avenue pressed their visitors hard in the second half and that effort was to tell during extra time as they tired.

JJ Hooper finally broke the deadlock in the 110th minute with a header that went in off the post after more good work by Main.

Main got the reward his efforts deserved in the 118th minute, taking advantage of confusion in the home team’s defence to fire home.

Fenton praised the striker’s performance after the match, saying: “Cedric was magnificent from start to finish.”

Speaking about the game, he said: “I thought we pretty much controlled the first half, I thought we played fairly well in that first half, gave a poor goal away and scored a very good goal, and then second half we lost our way again.”