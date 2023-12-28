Blyth Spartans gave their fans a late Christmas present when they beat South Shields on Boxing Day.

Finn Cousin-Dawson celebrates his goal against South Shields. Picture: Paul Scott

After the 2-2 draw at home against Chester last Saturday, Blyth put on the style for their travelling supporters with three first-half goals against manager Graham Fenton’s former team.

The defeat saw the South Shields manager, ex-Sunderland player Julio Arca, lose his job. It was the home side’s fourth consecutive defeat in the league.

Against Chester, Spartans conceded an early goal, fighting back through two quickfire strikes from Will McGowan and a first goal for the club for youngster Billy Gordon, to go in at half time 2-1 ahead.

Harrison Burke equalised for Chester in the 63rd minute, and neither side could find a winner.

Fenton said he was “pleased with lots of things” after the game, but said the team had to stop “shipping goals”. Blyth have scored conceded 35 times this season – league leaders Scunthorpe have only shipped 19 goals.

On Tuesday, Blyth went one better, scoring three goals in the first 45 minutes against the Mariners.

Captain Nicky Deverdics set the ball rolling after 11 minutes. Cedric Main added a second four minutes later before Finn Cousin-Dawson grabbed Blyth’s third with a header.

Paul Blackett scored a consolation goal for South Shields as the game drew to a close.

Blyth almost scored in the opening minutes, Mikael Ndjoli just failing to connect with a cross from Michael Liddle before Deverdics’ goal straight from a corner kick.

Blyth could have added to their total in the first half. Ndjoli’s pass to McGowan was intercepted by a defender and Ndjoli had an effort tipped over the bar. The Mariners’ keeper also had to be alert to keep out a shot by Elliot Forbes.

Dan Langley in the Blyth goal was the busier of the two keepers in the second half, but Spartans had a couple of chances on the counter-attack before Blackett’s goal.

Speaking after the win, assistant manager Jon Shaw said: “The lads were absolutely outstanding.”

He added: “The credit is to the players, they’ve given it absolutely everything. Work ethic, desire, intensity, structure, discipline, and then they’ve added it with quality and gone on and put a real good team to the sword.”