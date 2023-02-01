Croft Park, home of Blyth Spartans.

They sit just one place off the bottom of National League North and boss Graham Fenton will be hoping fortunes can change when they return to the Midlands to face Leamington this weekend.

Blyth were under the cosh from the start on Tuesday and had to rely on some great blocks from Matty Elsdon, Will McGowan and keeper Alex Mitchell to keep it goalless during the early exchanges.

Having soaked up the pressure, Blyth’s had a chance of their own to take the lead when Will McGowan was brought down outside the area, but his own free-kick went over the bar.

Moments later, the home took the lead when the always-dangerous Amari Morgan-Smith put away a cross from Harriers’ Ashley Hemmings.

Shortly before half-time, Spartans drew level in spectacular fashion when Curtis Round’s ball into the box was met by Matty Dopson, who volleyed home for his first senior goal.

In the second half, Spartans were again mainly on the back foot, and they weren’t helped when the impressive Troy Chiabi limped off and he is now a doubt for this week’s lengthy trip.

Once again, Morgan-Smith pounced to restore the home side’s lead and the points were sealed within the hour when Tom Owen-Evans’ shot went past Mitchell at his near post.

Disappointed Spartans’ boss Graham Fenton said: “In general terms, the application was better than it was on Saturday (a 3-0 home defeat to Buxton), but that was not hard.

"The lads looked a bit tentative and unsure, as you would after Saturday’sgame.

"When we actually committed to playing football, we looked good, but we didn’t do it often enough to stretch their lines.

"We scored a great goal, the way we shifted them about and opened them up, but they were disappointing goals to give away.