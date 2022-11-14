Blyth Spartans

The defeat still leaves Spartans flirting with the sides around the base of the table, their ninth loss of the season placing them second from bottom on 14 points, albeit they are seven points clear of basement side Telford United.

This was a game Blyth never really got going in. They trailed 1-0 at half time and a further two goals from the home side in the second half made it an unhappy journey home from Lincolnshire.

After the game manager Graham Fenton said: “It was a massively disappointing result.

"In many ways it was a case of deja vu.

"Not for the first time this season we have been the better side between the boxes, but that doesn’t win you games. They on the other hand have been more clinical in front of goal and that was the main difference between the sides.

"Their first goal was well taken, but their other two have both come from individual mistakes by us. What they have shown is that they have the ability to kill off the game and we haven’t.

“In the first half we created a few chances, but their keeper has had nothing to do.

"At the other end, our keeper has also had little to do, other than pick the ball out of the net from the chances we have gifted them.

"Yes, it’s frustrating. We know we need to bring a centre forward in, but I am not going to bring in anybody – it has to be someone who is better than what we have got and who is going to make an impact.

"I understand the frustration of the fans – they are saying exactly the same as what we are saying.

"Between the boxes we are not bad, but we need to be more clinical up front, and if we can do that we can start to turn results around in our favour."

Blyth were due to play in the Northumberland Senior Cup on Wednesday and Fenton said it was an opportunity for some players to perform and prove their worth.

