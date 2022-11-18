And while there is no one from Northumberland in his line-up, some notable names from the county have done their bit in the past.

Not all of them are England legends, but there are some iconic figures on the list:

Jack Charlton

Peter Beardsley with Ant and Dec at St James' Park in 1995.

Jack Charlton was born in Ashington and is the brother of Bobby Charlton.

The defender played 35 times for England between 1965 and 1970, and also had a successful club career with Leeds United.

He has six England goals and a 1966 World Cup winner's medal to his name.

He went on to have a successful managerial career and died in Northumberland in July 2020, aged 85.

Did you know that Ray Kennedy (left), Jackie Milburn (top right), and Jack Charlton (bottom right) were from Northumberland?

Bobby Charlton

The younger brother of Jack, the pair grew up in Ashington.

One of the most iconic footballers in English history, Bobby Charlton made 106 England appearances between 1958 and 1970, where he scored 49 goals.

Fraser Forster of Southampton warms up prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Southampton in April.

He scored in the 1966 World Cup semi-final against Portugal.

He is also a Manchester United legend, making 606 appearances for the club and scoring 199 times.

He picked up a knighthood in 1994 and is 85 years old.

Jackie Milburn

Andy Sinton of Wolverhampton Wanderers takes the ball past Neil Clement of West Bromwich Albion in 2001.

Like the Charlton brothers, Jackie Milburn was born in Ashington.

The centre forward played for Newcastle United and Linfield at club level, and earned 13 England call-ups between 1948 and 1955.

He scored 10 goals for the national side in that period.

He died in Ashington in October 1988, aged 64.

Ray Kennedy

Born in Seaton Delaval, Ray Kennedy secured 17 England caps in his international career.

Trevor Steven, when he played for Everton, on the ball during the 1984 FA Cup final against Watford in 1984.

After a successful start to his career at Arsenal, he moved to Liverpool, where he earned the call-ups between 1976 and 1980.

The left midfielder scored three goals for his country.

He died in November 2021 aged 70.

Andy Sinton

Winger Andy Sinton was born in Cramlington.

He played for a number of clubs throughout his career and earned 12 caps for England between 1991 and 1993.

He is currently a club ambassador for Queens Park Rangers.

Trevor Steven

Trevor Steven’s club career took him to Burnley, Everton, Rangers, and Marseille, but he was born in Berwick-upon-Tweed.

The right midfielder has 36 England caps and four goals to his name from between 1985 and 1992.

Aged 59, he began doing media work following his retirement from football.

Peter Beardsley

Born in Hexham, Peter Beardsley has played in England, Canada, and Australia at club level.

He made 59 appearances in the England midfield between 1986 and 1996, scoring nine goals.

He is 61 years old and has worked various coaching roles at Newcastle United until 2018, when he was placed on leave.

He was later found guilty by a Football Association independent panel of three charges of racially abusing players while the coach of Newcastle United’s under-23 team.

Fraser Forster

English goalkeeper Fraser Forster is still playing, having moved to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer when his Southampton contract expired.

The 34-year-old, from Hexham, has had six England caps so far in his career.