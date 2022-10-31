Created by sculptor Douglas Jennings, the tribute to Jack Chartlon in Hirst Park was revealed to the public for the first time on Saturday.

Also in attendance was Jack’s widow Pat, former Newcastle United Fairs Cup winning skipper Bob Moncur, Bryan ‘Pop’ Robson and Eddie Gray – the latter an ex team-mate of Jack when they played for Leeds United – as well as local councillors.

Jack was also a World Cup winner with England in 1966 before enjoying a successful spell in management, in particular with the Republic of Ireland.

The grand unveiling of Jack Charlton's statue at Hirst Park. Picture: Keith Saint

An emotional Mrs Charlton told the crowd that her husband had “come home at last”.

She said: “I’d just like to thank everybody for coming and Jack would have been chuffed to bits to think that you thought so much about him.

“I’m not going to say very much, but I would like to thank Mr Jennings for doing this statue.

"One thing about Jack, he played away a lot with his career but he’s come home at last. I’ve got some very good relations and friends here, and it’s lovely to see you all.”

Jack's widow Pat admires his statue in Hirst Park. Picture: Keith Saint

Cllr Liam Lavery said: “This day has been over two years in the making.

"Jack’s family have been very supportive throughout this project and I am very grateful for the assistance they have given.

"Jack is a legend not just in Ashington but across the UK, Ireland and throughout the world he is not just known for his outstanding footballing career both as a player and a manager but he is known equally for simply being a genuine and caring gentleman who was proud to be from where we are today in his home town of Ashington.”

Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery said: “What a fantastic turnout.

Hundreds turned up to see the Jack Charlton statue unveiled in Ashington. Picture: Keith Saint