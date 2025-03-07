Connor wants courage from struggling Blyth Spartans as Workington test lies ahead

Action from Blyth Spartans home game with Matlock Town (photo Bill Broadley) | Bill Broadley

Blyth Spartans make the trip to Northern Premier League rivals Workington on Saturday afternoon.

Michael Connor has called on a depleted Blyth Spartans squad to take a brave approach into Saturday’s visit to Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals Workington.

Last weekend’s 5-1 defeat at fellow strugglers Bamber Bridge left Spartans 18 points from safety and without a win in their last six games as a seemingly inevitable second consecutive relegation creeps ever closer. To compound matters for Connor, he will head into the trip to Borough Park with a threadbare squad as Spartans face a home side that are four points clear of the drop zone.

Despite the negativity enveloping the club, the Spartans boss has called on his players to ‘play for the badge’ as they look to rack up a rare away win.

He told The Gazette: “We have 14 players available, we have injured players that will travel to make up the bench and all I’ve said is it’s down to the lads to show courage and the only way to silence the doubters is to win. We have ten games left, let’s play for the badge, play for each other and put in performances to the best of their ability. We can’t bring players, we are trying to stabilise the club and that has to come first. We will do our best to give the best account of ourselves.”

Following the departure of Nathan Haslam, former assistant manager Colin Myers has returned to Spartans and he has been joined on Connor’s coaching staff by former Whitley Bay joint-manager Derek Forrest. Connor has been delighted with the impact the duo have made after their appointments were confirmed earlier this week.

He said: “Derek has been around, he knows the game and I met him when I was at Blyth Town when he was an FA mentor. He is a lovely person and he’s a brilliant coach. He sees the game the way it should be seen and he opens the door for some university players to come in and help the club over the next couple of years. Colin messaged a few weeks ago and said he was available if I needed help. He’s been a breath of fresh air, he’s no-nonsense, old school and he’s like a Blyth fan, he tells you how it is. They have both been brilliant and they’ve picked me off the ground.”

Midfielder Dean Briggs will be assessed ahead of the game after picking up an injury in last weekend’s defeat to Bamber Bridge - but young duo Billy Gordon and Zach Simpson will definitely miss out once again.