The early stages of the first half against AFC Telford United were fairly even, with both teams probing the other's defence for a weak spot.

Rhys Evans unleashed an inch-perfect cross on 28 minutes that found Spartans forward Cedric Main, who nodded home to put Spartans 1-0 up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Telford took control of the game, but only managed one clear-cut chance before the break.

Cedric Main celebrates after scoring the game's only goal. Image: Paul Scott via Blyth Spartans

The game opened up in the second half, with Telford almost equalising when Mitchell had to scramble to collect the ball following his save of Daniels’ 25-yard effort.

Jordan Hickey then dragged down Telford centre back Flowers in the penalty area resulting in a penalty for the Bucks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniels stepped up with a low effort to Alex Mitchell’s left hand side, which the keeper comfortably parried away.

A bizarre moment later followed a Blyth corner as Telford defender Flowers inadvertently rocketed the ball towards his goalkeeper, forcing a great reflex save to deny a potentially horrendous own goal.

Telford threw everything they could at Spartans, nearly equalising with a deflection and hitting the outside of the post, but Spartans saw the game out to win three league games in a row for the first time since April 2019.

Manager Graham Felton said: “By hook or by crook we want to come away with three points and start climbing the table, and that is what the lads have done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We got lucky today, there is no two ways about it.

“We are delighted with the win but we got away with it I think.

“We have just got to get back to, next Saturday, playing our brand of football and really going at it.”

Goalkeeper Alex Mitchell added: “Penalties-wise I think I have had a decent record since I have been at Blyth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is always nice to get a penalty save, and more important to get the three points after it.