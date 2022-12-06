Blyth Spartans.

On Friday Blyth went down to a 1-0 defeat away to Chester in a game played under the lights at the Deva Stadium.

It was a game the Northumbrians finished with only ten men on the pitch, after Jordan Hickey was sent off, shown a red card for a challenge on Declan Week.

Earlier, Chester had taken the lead with a goal after ten minutes play when the ball was played through and Willoughby produced a neat finish.

As the fog rolled in, the home side managed to hold onto their lead until half-time.

Blyth created a few half chances but they could not find the net for an equaliser and their task was made all the more difficult when Hickey received his marching orders after 81 minutes.

The defeat left the Northumbrians 22nd of 24 in the National League North table with 18 points (four wins and six draws from their 20 games played).

On Tuesday, they were due to take on Southport at Croft Park but the match was popstponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

On Saturday (December 10). Blyth are away to Kidderminster and next Tuesday (December 13) they are back in action at home to Chorley.

Meanwhile, Blyth have announced the signing of winger/forward Isaac Walker from Redcar Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

Isaac signed for Redcar at 18-years-old and started off in their reserves. He broke through into their first team last season and ended up the league’s third top goalscorer.

Isaac is currently the third top goal scorer in the Northern League top division with 13 goals and can’t wait for the step up.

The 22-year-old winger said: “As soon as Fents (manager Graham Fenton) spoke to Redcar and got in touch with me it was a no brainer.

