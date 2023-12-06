Busy run of games for Blyth Spartans, starting with trip to Chorley in the Isuzu FA Trophy

Blyth Spartans manager Graham Fenton had hoped to give some of the younger players game time in Tuesday night’s Newcastle Flooring Senior Cup tie against Newcastle Benfield, but the game was postponed after a pitch inspection, with Croft Park waterlogged.

Mikael Ndjoli was named in the Vanarama National League North and South Team of the Week after his performance against Rushall Olympic. Picture: Paul Scott

Speaking before the game, Fenton said: “Some game time will be given to the under-19s who are doing well at the minute, to give them a bit of recognition too, and let’s see how they get on against a first division Northern League side.”

On Saturday, Spartans bounced back from their 3-2 defeat against Peterborough Sports and a first-half performance that Fenton labelled "disgusting" in a post-match interview, beating Rushall Olympic 3-1.

Going behind in games seems to have become a habit with Spartans, and they went in at the break 1-0 down.

Mikael Ndjoli brought the teams level after 58 minutes and went on to put in a performance that saw him named in the Vanarama National League North and South Team of the Week.

He set up Will McGowan for the second goal after a good run down the left and almost scored his second of the game but couldn’t quite connect with a ball from Cedric Main following a good breakaway.

Main put the game to bed with his third goal in four matches in the third minute of time added on at the end of the match.

Fenton said the win was a “great start” as the team tries to turn things round, but was still critical of the players’ ability to turn chances into goals and said they need to defend better as a team.

In a very tight league, the win saw Spartans move from 19th in the table to 14th.

Spartans are in Isuzu FA Trophy action tomorrow when they travel to Chorley for a third round game.