Jesse Gomez in action for Blyth Spartans against Ashington (photo Paul Scott) | Paul Scott

Two Blyth Spartans stars were in action for Gibraltar over the last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blyth Spartans youngster Jesse Gomez has expressed his determination to continue impressing after making his senior international debut in the colours of Gibraltar over the last week.

The 19-year-old midfielder joined Spartans during the early weeks of the new season and built on a promising performance as a substitute against Ashington by grabbing his first goal for the club in a 2-0 win at Northern Premier League East rivals Garforth Town prior to the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jesse Gomez in action for Blyth Spartans against Ashington (photo Paul Scott) | Paul Scott

Gomez and Spartans team-mate Paddy McClafferty went into that game on the back of receiving call-ups to the Gibraltar squad for a friendly with Albania and a World Cup 2026 qualifier against the Faroe Islands. For Gomez, that marked a first involvement at senior level after he earned several caps at youth level and he was handed a maiden appearance when he came off the bench for the last 25 minutes of a narrow defeat against Albania.

That meant Gomez facing a visiting side containing the likes of Rangers midfielder Nedim Bajrami, Lazio full-back Elseid Hysaj and Arsenal youngster Maldini Kacurri. However, the Spartans youngster admitted he didn’t have much time to take in his opponents as he focused on impressing Gibraltar manager Scott Wiseman in a bid to retain his place in his squad for next months’ World Cup qualifier against Croatia.

He told The Gazette: “It was a proud moment for me and my family and friends and it’s something I’ve been working hard towards for a long time. I was on a high to be fair because I got the call-up on the Thursday or the Friday and then we had the game on the Saturday and I said to Paddy, who plays for Gibraltar and Blyth with me that we had to make that match count.

“We had to go back on a high, we did that, I got a goal, he got a clean sheet and we both put in good performances. Paddy and I had to miss the most recent cup game and that was a shame but now we can focus on the league and try and focus on pushing to the play-offs because I think we have a squad that can do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to continue trying to work my hardest as I always try to do and keep impressing. It’s extra motivation knowing that I am under consideration for the national team and I know I have to keep impressing and working hard at Blyth to get another call-up.”

Focused

Blyth Spartans defender Paddy McClafferty in action for Gibraltar (Photo by Filip Filipovic/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Gomez and McClafferty will be back in the Spartans squad for Saturday’s home game with Northern Premier League East leaders Bradford Park Avenue as Colin Myers’ men look to become the first side to beat their visitors in the league this season.

The young midfielder has expressed his delight at sharing a dressing room and club and international level with McClafferty and revealed they are both focused on ensuring Spartans can enjoy a productive run of games before international duty could come calling once again.

He said: “I know everyone in the Gibraltar setup already but Paddy is one of my best friends and we’ve gone to Blyth together, when usually we would spend the summer in Gibraltar. The weather is a bit different but he has helped me a lot initially because he was already in the squad when I was on trial. It was extra special to go back with him and have him in the Gibraltar squad with me but now we are focusing on Blyth and getting the wins we need. Things are coming together.”

Your next football read: Ashington manager Nick Gray says the two-week break has given the team time to regroup