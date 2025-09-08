Blyth Spartans Women make a winning start after 16 years without a team
Blyth Spartans Women kicked off their league campaign with a 1-0 win over Alnwick Town Ladies Reserves in front of a crowd of 202 at Croft Park.
Walking out onto the pitch alongside the day’s mascots, Blyth Spartans U13 Girls team, this marked the first time in 16 years since a women’s team last played at Croft Park.
Up against strong opposition, the score remained 0-0 at half time, but a second-half goal from youngster Abbie Humphreys was enough to clinch all three points for the Spartans and saw them start this new chapter in their history with a win.
The incredible atmosphere created by the fans helped make the occasion even more special, as Blyth Spartans Women send out the strong message – We are back.