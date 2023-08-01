Action from Blyth's 2-1 defeat to Whitby. Picture: Paul Scott/Blyth Spartans

The Croft Park outfit begin their National League North campaign on Saturday, August 5 at home to Gloucester City.

Midfielders Harry Arnison and Billy Gordon, forward Charlie Aitken and goalkeeper Michael Hogan have featured prominently throughout pre-season for Graham Fenton’s side as triallists.

Arnison, son of former pro Paul Arnison, spent the 2022/23 campaign playing for Aberystwyth Town.

He said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to have signed for Blyth Spartans. It’s an incredible opportunity, and I can’t wait to hit the ground running with the team.”

Fenton said: “We tried to get him in earlier in pre-season but he had opportunities to go and try out full time and he wanted to go and explore that opportunity.

“We like the way he conducts himself, he looks like a really really good player and he’s going to strengthen our options in midfield.”

On Gordon’s signing, Fenton told the club website: “We’ve been really impressed with him as a player and a young man, he’s really enthusiastic, he has fantastic ability on the ball. He’s quite slight at this moment in time so that’s one of the things we need to work on.”

The 18-year-old former York City player most recently slotted in at right full back in a 2-1 defeat at home to Whitby Town on Friday evening.

On Aitken’s signing, Fenton added: “He’s done really well in pre-season, he’s really impressed.

“He’s done well when he’s played in the nine or 10 role, he’s definitely got something. He’s only 17-year-old so he’s going to be a little bit raw but he’s definitely got tools we hope we can develop.

“He’s very good, he’s got a good turn of foot, he can go past people with pace and he can score goals.”

Aitken, son of Spartans’ goalkeeping coach, Ian Aitken, scored the third goal in a 4-2 win against Marske United last Wednesday.

Hogan, meanwhile, joins on a permanent basis having appeared for Newcastle United’s youth sides before joining York City.