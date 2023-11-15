Blyth Spartans travelled to Curzon Ashton on Tuesday night to face a team building a good run of form after two wins in a row, while they were hoping to get all three points after four draws on the bounce.

JJ Hooper was on target again on Tuesday night for Blyth Spartans, but it wasn't enough to get them the win. Picture: Paul Scott

Things didn’t start in the best way for Spartans as traffic issues delayed their arrival at the Tameside Stadium and saw the kick-off put back to 8pm, with a few of the Spartans players resorting to doing their warming-up stretches on the coach.

There was a late goal for Spartans, as there was against Brackley Town on Saturday when JJ Hooper’s strike earned his team a point. Unfortunately, this time it wasn’t enough as Spartans went down 3-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They went in at half-time 2-0 down after conceding in added time at the end of the half before going further behind on 56 minutes when Stefan Mols scored his second of the night.

Hooper got his name on the scoresheet for the second game in a row as he comes back from injury, firing home a consolation goal for Spartans in the 89th minute.

Keeper Alex Mitchell was back in the team after missing Saturday’s game and was called into action after nine minutes, when a defensive error let in Jimmy Spencer, Mitchell pushing the ball out for a corner.

Three minutes later Mols grabbed the first of his brace and just minutes later almost doubled the scoring, hitting a shot narrowly wide of the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spartans finally tested the Curzon Ashton keeper in the 21st minute, Cam Mason proving equal to JJ O’Donnell’s shot.

Lewis Knight then set up Hooper, who misdirected his shot, before Knight and Curzon Ashton’s Craig Mahon both saw yellow.

Spartans left themselves a lot to do in the second half after conceding late on, and made their task even harder when they let in the third.

Manager Graham Fenton started to ring the changes, bringing on Mikael Ndjoli for Knight and 10 minutes after he was introduced, the substitute set up an effort for Hooper, who hit his shot over the crossbar.

Hooper finally got his goal before Ndjoli hit an effort wide a minute later.