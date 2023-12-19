Blyth Spartans manager tells players to look in the mirror and ask if they're doing enough for the team
The 3-0 loss away at Alfreton sees Blyth sitting in 19th place in the National League North, with one win in their last five league games, and just seven victories all season.
After beating Rushall Olympic 3-1 on December 2, they have failed to score in their last two games.
Manager Graham Fenton cut an unhappy figure after the 2-0 defeat at Chorley, bemoaning his players’ lack of ability to do the correct thing in either box, something they failed to correct against Alfreton.
Blyth started on the back foot after Alfreton scored from a throw-in just three minutes into the game. They then made the game much harder for themselves when they conceded in time added on at the end of the first half.
Fenton brought on Mikael Ndjoli for Jon Shaw after 56 minutes as Blyth tried to salvage something from the match, but Alfreton got a third in the 79th minute to ensure they bagged all three points.
Speaking after the game, Fenton said it was “another disappointing away day”.
He described the second and third goals as “absolute jokes”. He said: “You had one team who were fully committed and playing effective football, and you had one team who had a few people fully committed and playing ineffective football.
"They deserved to win, by far the better team. No complaints.”
He was full of praise for substitute Billy Gordon, describing him as a “shining light”. He went on to say: “Eighteen-year-old kid, comes on in difficult circumstances with the scoreline as it is [2-0] playing against a very, very physical team, but takes responsibility, shows bravery, shows ability, shows sharpness, shows an awareness of what’s happening around him and doesn’t panic when people come close to him.”
He added that ahead of the home game against Chester tomorrow he wants his players to look in the mirror and ask if they’re giving enough for the team.
Chester are sixth in the table haven’t lost in the last five games.