Blyth Spartans manager Graham Fenton says teams needs to start turning possession into goals
The Spartans manager said the team has to produce something from all the possession they enjoyed against the Linnets, and in the goalless draw against Darlington in the previous game – as it “turned into very, very little”.
He added: “We’ve got to produce moments of quality, use more disguise” and “when we get our crossing chances, have better quality of crosses”.
He continued: “We now have to get our players that are out injured back off the treatment table ready to play and showing us more quality.”
Blyth host second-placed Scunthorpe at Croft Park tomorrow and need to start turning draws into wins to edge up the table. Spartans have drawn three of their last five league games while Scunthorpe have won three and lost two.
Spartans almost got off to a perfect start on Saturday, a Nicky Deverdics free kick after just two minutes being diverted out for a corner, but couldn’t make the breakthrough. Deverdics lost possession when he was caught in two minds about passing or having a shot at goal, a cross by Will McGowan was deflected into the keeper’s hands before Deverdics could make contact and a ball into the penalty area bounced up and hit Jordan Hickey on the hand for a free kick.
The Linnets broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute through Ben Stephens before Elliot Forbes netted his first goal for the Spartans, diverting a lovely cross by Deverdics beyond the keeper.
Both teams had further chances to score, with Rhys Evans and Jack Bodenham both unable to get on the scoresheet for Spartans before Paul Jones almost nicked all three points for King’s Lynn right at the death, Alex Mitchell keeping out his header.
Spartans have been drawn away against Warrington Town in the second round of the Isuzu FA Trophy, with the match to be played on November 18. Spartans beat them 2-0 in the league earlier in the season, thanks to goals from JJ O’Donnell and JJ Hooper.