Blyth Spartans manager Graham Fenton says teams needs to start turning possession into goals

Elliot Forbes wheels away in celebration after scoring his first goal for Blyth Spartans. Picture: Paul Scott

The Spartans manager said the team has to produce something from all the possession they enjoyed against the Linnets, and in the goalless draw against Darlington in the previous game – as it “turned into very, very little”.

He added: “We’ve got to produce moments of quality, use more disguise” and “when we get our crossing chances, have better quality of crosses”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “We now have to get our players that are out injured back off the treatment table ready to play and showing us more quality.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blyth host second-placed Scunthorpe at Croft Park tomorrow and need to start turning draws into wins to edge up the table. Spartans have drawn three of their last five league games while Scunthorpe have won three and lost two.

Spartans almost got off to a perfect start on Saturday, a Nicky Deverdics free kick after just two minutes being diverted out for a corner, but couldn’t make the breakthrough. Deverdics lost possession when he was caught in two minds about passing or having a shot at goal, a cross by Will McGowan was deflected into the keeper’s hands before Deverdics could make contact and a ball into the penalty area bounced up and hit Jordan Hickey on the hand for a free kick.

The Linnets broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute through Ben Stephens before Elliot Forbes netted his first goal for the Spartans, diverting a lovely cross by Deverdics beyond the keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teams had further chances to score, with Rhys Evans and Jack Bodenham both unable to get on the scoresheet for Spartans before Paul Jones almost nicked all three points for King’s Lynn right at the death, Alex Mitchell keeping out his header.