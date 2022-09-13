Blyth Spartans make two new signings

Cedric Main and Jack Bodenham.

Striker Cedric Main has joined on a permanent deal, whilst central defender Jack Bodenham is on a one month loan.

Main, (25), began his career in Holland representing a number of youth sides most notably FC Groningen before moving to Spanish outfit CF La Nucía. He then moved to England, joining FC United before moving to South Tyneside to join South Shields, where he worked under Spartans boss Graham Fenton.

Upon signing, Main said, “It’s great to be here, obviously I knew the manager already and it was an easy decision to make. I had a very good relationship with Graham at South Shields, and it was a no-brainer to come and work with him again.

“I would describe myself as a strong player, a creative player who likes to assist and score goals. I can’t wait to play in front of the Blyth supporters and showcase what I’ve got.”

Speaking about his new signing, Fenton said, “I brought Cedric in to South Shields a year ago, he had an injury that set him back, he had his rehab and now he’s raring to go again.

“We had strong competition from other clubs so we are delighted to be able to bring him into Blyth Spartans, he’s a really powerful, strong, quick forward who’s excellent at linking play and he possesses a goal threat too, so he will definitely add competition to places in the forward line.”

Bodenham, who is 22, made 46 appearances for South Shields.

The left-sided defender said “I’m very pleased to get the deal over the line, I’ve worked with Graham previously and I felt I learnt a lot from him as well so long may it continue at Blyth.”