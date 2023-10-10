Rhys Evans in action for Blyth Spartans in their 0-0 draw against Banbury Town. Picture: Blyth Spartans

The game came after the 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Worksop Town in the FA Cup Third Qualifying Round replay.

Manager Graham Fenton was pleased with his team’s efforts after their long journey south and said the game was “a huge improvement on some of our away performances”.

Fenton added: “A very tight game, they had two or three good chances, we had two or three good chances. Both teams tried to play at times on a very sticky pitch so you’ve got to give them credit.

“For our lads, I’m just really happy with them. You’ve got to bear in mind again sitting for over five hours on a bus before a game and getting off in fairly hot conditions, it’s a big ask.

“We had a lot of tired bodies on the pitch at the end so nothing but credit for them today.”

Banbury had the first effort just minutes into the game, Ken Charles putting his header over the bar. The play then switched to the other end, Will McGowan failing to make contact with a through ball by Jordan Hickey.

Mitchell made a great save from Emmanuel Maja before McGowan saw an effort go just wide. Mitchell then kept out a free kick as the half drew to a close.

Spartans went close twice early in the second half, Hickey seeing his effort saved by Banbury keeper Jack Harding’s legs and JJ O’Donnell firing wide.

Mitchell was called into action again in the 79th minute, pushing an effort from distance over the bar before Spartans’ substitute Harry Arnison, on for Hickey, almost grabbed a last-gasp winner, hitting the woodwork with a header.

Keeper Alex Mitchell was named in the Vanarama National League North Team of the Week for his efforts in keeping Banbury out.

Blyth sit 11th in the table after 11 games, having won five and lost five before Saturday’s draw.