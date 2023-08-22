News you can trust since 1854
Blyth Spartans get back to winning ways as teenage substitute sets them on their way

Saturday, August 19, is a date 17-year-old Charlie Aitken will remember for a long time, the teenager coming off the bench to score his first competitive goal for Blyth Spartans on just his second appearance.
By Janet Bew
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 17:32 BST- 2 min read
Charlie Aitken celebrates his goal against Hereford. Picture: Paul Scott/Blyth SpartansCharlie Aitken celebrates his goal against Hereford. Picture: Paul Scott/Blyth Spartans
Charlie Aitken celebrates his goal against Hereford. Picture: Paul Scott/Blyth Spartans

Aitken was brought on as a first half sub after JJ Hooper went off injured and made an almost immediate impact, slotting home after 34 minutes following a short corner routine straight from the training ground. His shot taking a deflection on the way in to wrong foot the Hereford keeper.

The visitors had the first two attempts on goal before Hooper pressured Curtis Pond in the Hereford goal in the 21st minute, Will McGowan seeing his shot from the loose ball blocked.

Harrison Clark put an effort wide following a run and cross by Lewis Knight before Aitken’s moment of glory.

Spartans were pegged back after just six minutes and the first half ended with honours even.

Aitken almost got a second goal early in the second half before Rhys Evans crossed into the box where the ball was collected by Nicky Deverdics, he fed McGowan, who passed the ball to Michael Liddle to fire in from the edge of the area.

Hereford tried to strike back immediately and Jordan Cranston forced Alex Mitchell into a smart save.

There were further chances for both teams, Deverdics hitting a free kick just over the crossbar and Knight seeing Pond save his effort, which was destined for the bottom left corner.

Mitchell then pushed a shot from Alex Babos over the bar and Finn Cousin-Dawson took the ball off a Hereford player as he lined up to shoot.

Pond went up for a corner as seven minutes of stoppage time were played, but Spartans held on for another victory, their third in four league games.

Despite the win, manager Graham Fenton said he was frustrated with aspects of the performance, and said: “The quality at the top end has got to sharpen up and get better.”

However, he praised Aitken, saying: “He’s got raw ability, he’s got pace, he’s not nice to play against, which is great for a forward player.”

Blyth travel to Buxton on Saturday before Spennymoor Town visit Croft Park on Bank Holiday Monday.

