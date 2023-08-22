Charlie Aitken celebrates his goal against Hereford. Picture: Paul Scott/Blyth Spartans

Aitken was brought on as a first half sub after JJ Hooper went off injured and made an almost immediate impact, slotting home after 34 minutes following a short corner routine straight from the training ground. His shot taking a deflection on the way in to wrong foot the Hereford keeper.

The visitors had the first two attempts on goal before Hooper pressured Curtis Pond in the Hereford goal in the 21st minute, Will McGowan seeing his shot from the loose ball blocked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison Clark put an effort wide following a run and cross by Lewis Knight before Aitken’s moment of glory.

Spartans were pegged back after just six minutes and the first half ended with honours even.

Aitken almost got a second goal early in the second half before Rhys Evans crossed into the box where the ball was collected by Nicky Deverdics, he fed McGowan, who passed the ball to Michael Liddle to fire in from the edge of the area.

Hereford tried to strike back immediately and Jordan Cranston forced Alex Mitchell into a smart save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were further chances for both teams, Deverdics hitting a free kick just over the crossbar and Knight seeing Pond save his effort, which was destined for the bottom left corner.

Mitchell then pushed a shot from Alex Babos over the bar and Finn Cousin-Dawson took the ball off a Hereford player as he lined up to shoot.

Pond went up for a corner as seven minutes of stoppage time were played, but Spartans held on for another victory, their third in four league games.

Despite the win, manager Graham Fenton said he was frustrated with aspects of the performance, and said: “The quality at the top end has got to sharpen up and get better.”

However, he praised Aitken, saying: “He’s got raw ability, he’s got pace, he’s not nice to play against, which is great for a forward player.”