Action from the Techflow Marine Senior Cup final between Spartans and Morpeth Town. Picture: Blyth Spartans Greek Community

Spartans must win their last game of the season at home against Hereford on Saturday (April 29) and hope other results go their way, and with this in mind, Fenton named Jay Errington, Michael Richardson, Josh Gillies, Curtis Round and Matthew Dopson in the starting 11 on Tuesday (April 25).

The game was just six minutes old when Spartans conceded, Morpeth’s skipper Jeff Henderson heading home from a corner.

Dopson almost created a chance for Richardson to equalise in the 17th minute, but his effort went over the bar.

Blyth captain for the night JJ O’Donnell tried his luck with an overhead kick in the 32nd minute after Michael Spellman crossed for Errington, the ball bouncing up to O’Donnell, but his effort went straight at the Morpeth keeper, Dan Lowson.

O’Donnell had another chance minutes later when another good cross from the left by Spellman found him in the box.

He had time and space to set up a shot, but sent his effort over the bar.

Morpeth then nearly scored a carbon copy of their first goal as Henderson got above everyone at a corner to head the ball goalwards, but this time Alex Mitchell was able to get his hands to it and make the save.

Will McGowan almost created a couple of chances as the first half drew to a close, seeing a cross bounce off a Spartan player for a goal kick after he’d managed to get into a good crossing position, and then being fouled just outside the penalty area.

Jack Foalle scored Morpeth’s second goal early in the second half, forcing Spartans to respond.

in the 62nd minute, Errington had a chance but couldn’t direct his header on target after good work by Round down the wing.

He then pounced on a poor back pass, but couldn’t force the ball past the keeper, whose save knocked the ball out to McGowan.

McGowan was caught in two minds and in the end his shot went wide of the post.