Captain Nicky Deverdics played his 150th game for Spartans against Worksop Town. Picture: Bill Broadley

Forced into a replay after the 1-1 draw on Saturday at Croft Park when Spartans had a goal disallowed late in the second half, Spartans conceded five times in the second half of the replay as they were blown away by their lower league opponents.

Manager Graham Fenton wasn’t happy with his team’s first-half performance in the first game and will have been left even less impressed with his team’s performance on Tuesday.

In contrast, Worksop manager Craig Parry was delighted with how his team played at Croft Park and promised that: “Come Tuesday, again we’ll be positive and come toe-to-toe with them and try and force a result.”

Spartans’ cause wasn’t helped when Michael Liddle was injured just four minutes into the match and had to be replaced by Joe Oliver.

Oliver was quicky involved in the game, blocking an effort by Vaughan Redford before setting up a chance for JJ O’Donnell at the other end.

Redford saw another chance saved by keeper Alex Mitchell before Liam Hughes, who went on to have a good game, put a header wide. O’Donnell then hit an effort off-target before Hughes forced Mitchell into a great save.

Worksop put another header wide before a free kick routine by Spartans almost led to a goal as the first half drew to a close. Captain Nicky Deverdics, who was playing his 150th game for the club, laid off the free kick to Jordan Hickey, who hit the defensive wall with his effort, Jack Bodenham firing the rebound over the bar.

Spartans imploded in the second half, Mitchell saving well 10 minutes after the restart before Hughes headed home. Eight minutes later, Hughes doubled the hosts’ advantage. Jay Rollins saw his effort hit the side netting as Worksop piled on the pressure, which paid off again in the 71st minute when Aleks Starcenko hit the target.

Hughes completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot before Worksop bagged their fifth in the third minute of added time with a second goal by Starcenko.