Nicky Deverdics is on Spartans' list of retained players for next season. Picture: Blyth Spartans

The club has released the names of the nine players who will be staying – Alex Mitchell, Jordan Hickey, Nicky Deverdics, JJ O’Donnell, Michael Liddle, Rhys Evans, Curtis Round, Isaac Walker and Rio Joisce – and has said it is negotiation with three more – Matty Dopson, Michael Richardson and Lewis McNall.

Will McGowan, Michael Spellman, Jaden Ferguson and Finn Cousin-Dawson are going back to their parent clubs after their loan spells ended.

Six players will be leaving – Matthew Elsdon, Danny Barlow, Matty Cornish, Josh Gillies, Cedric Main and Toby Lees.

Main is leaving as he wants to move back to the North West and Lees is leaving due to work commitments.

The club issued a statement thanking 26-year-old Lees for his efforts for the club, with manager Graham Fenton saying: “Due to work-based commitments, he isn’t able to commit to another season with the club.

“I am disappointed that Toby won’t be with us next season as he’s been hugely influential on and off the pitch, absolutely brilliant for the football club, and we wish him the best of luck for next season wherever he goes.”

He also thanked Main for his “crucial goals” and wished him well.

Main tweeted his thanks to the club: “I want to thank Graham Fenton and everyone at the club for my time here.

“It’s been a pleasure playing for a club like Blyth Spartans!

“Amazing fans and amazing club.

“The ultimate goal was to stay in the league and I’m happy I’ve been a part of that.”

Fenton is looking to strengthen his squad, and said: “The search for replacements is well underway, recruitment will be done as best as it possibly can for next season.”

The club has also revealed its new shirts for the 2023/24 season, with the away strip being based on the Northumberland flag and the home strip having the Blyth Spartans helmet in the green stripes.

The new shirts will be available from July.