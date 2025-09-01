Blyth Spartans scored twice late on to claim their first away win for 533 days against Garforth Town in the Northern Premier League East.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spartans took the lead with just under ten minutes to go, with Gibraltar international Jesse Gomez volleying home.

The win was sealed in added time through forward Benji Shodeinde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being denied victory by a late equaliser in the bank holiiday derby clash with Ashington, Spartans expected a tough test against unbeaten Garforth.

Goal celebrations for Blyth Spartans. Picture: Emma Hancox

The first half offered a small amount of clear-cut chances for both sides, where neither team could gain any consistent attacking sequences, with Garforth having the lion’s share of possession but failing to cause Spartans any real problems, and Blyth struggled throughout the half to get the ball into the dangerous areas for their forwards.

In the second half, it was looking like a carbon copy of the first 45, but in the 82nd minute Spartans struck. The ball fell to Substitute Gomez at the edge of the box, who volleyed home first time into the bottom left corner to send the Spartans faithful into jubilation.

With the game now in added time, The Miners were throwing everything at the visitors to try and get the equaliser, but it would be Spartans who got the next goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A long ball from Callum Dobson in goal was brought down wonderfully by Jack Wilson, who slipped in Shodeinde in space to stroke it home into the bottom right corner for his third goal of the season, which sealed the three points for Blyth.

Spartans were resolute in defence in the final few minutes to clinch an important clean sheet and an even more important win to send them into tenth place in the Northern Premier League East and to win away from home for the first time in well over a year.