Manager Graham Fenton was looking for a reaction after the defeat in Lincolnshire, Spartans conceding three late goals after going in at half-time 1-0 ahead, with Fenton saying the players were wasteful in possession and the manner of the defeat ‘really hurt’. Captain Nicky Deverdics was injured during that game and didn’t play on Tuesday, Jordan Hickey taking over the captain’s armband, while JJ O’Donnell started after finishing his concussion protocol period.

Michael Acquah made his debut for the visitors between the sticks and had a busy evening.

Spartans got of to a flyer at a foggy Croft Park, O’Donnell not quite reaching a pass by Will McGowan before McGowan hit a shot straight at Acquah.

O’Donnell and McGowan linked up again, the play ending with McGowan firing over.

Spartan’s pressure paid off in the ninth minute when Cedric Main powered into the area and fired home. The home team continued to create chances, with Main proving a handful, he had an effort deflected for a corner, was flagged offside when through on the keeper and hit an effort past the post.

Main then turned provider, passing the ball to McGowan, who doubled Spartans’ lead. Spartans had the ball in the back of the net again before the half ended, only for it to be disallowed for offside.

Two minutes after the restart, McGowan got his second of the night and put the game beyond Farsley. Michael Liddle scored his side’s fourth with a header to banish any thoughts of a Farsley fightback.

Acquah made a couple of good saves to keep the scoreline at 4-0 and McGowan saw a free kick sail just over to deny him his hat-trick.

Speaking after the game, Fenton said: “I thought we started really brightly, moved the ball well, created some good opportunities and obviously it’s great when you’re on top to get the goal ahead.”

He added: “It’s great to score four goals, bearing in mind they’ve only been beaten once this season, they’ve only conceded six goals in seven games before tonight so that makes it even more impressive.”