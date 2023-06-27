News you can trust since 1854
Blyth Spartans appoint a new assistant manager and give updates on player negotiations

Blyth Spartans have announced Jon Shaw will be their assistant manager, after Andy Innes left to join Spennymoor Town’s coaching team.
By Janet Bew
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:05 BST- 2 min read
Jon Shaw will be Graham Fenton's assistant manager at Blyth Spartans. Picture: Blyth SpartansJon Shaw will be Graham Fenton's assistant manager at Blyth Spartans. Picture: Blyth Spartans
Jon Shaw will be Graham Fenton's assistant manager at Blyth Spartans. Picture: Blyth Spartans

Shaw and Spartan’s manager Graham Fenton know each other from the six years they spent together at South Shields, where Fenton named him as his captain and assistant manager.

The former striker also knows JJ O’Donnell from his time at Luton Town.

Speaking to the club’s TV channel, BSAFCTV, Shaw said: “Me and Graham have very similar thoughts on how we believe the game should be played, also the efforts, standards and behaviours of the lads, so as soon as he asked me the question [to join him as his assistant manager at Blyth] I don’t think I was ever going to turn him down.”

He added that having lived in the North East for more than 10 years, joining Spartans was a ‘fantastic opportunity’.

Fenton explained that Shaw would be available to play for the team if necessary, and said: “He’s going to be available to play too, but it’s been made clear that he will be heavily supporting our centre backs and if we need him at the end of games to go a little bit more defensive, or if we pick up any injuries he will be ready as he looks after himself very well and he’s in the correct head space.”

The club has only made one signing so far, Harrison Clark, and Fenton took to the club’s website to issue an update on the situation.

He told fans: “We do realise that this off-season has been very slow in terms of signings, rest assured, we have spoken to many players, unfortunately, we have only managed to get one over the line at the moment that being Harrison, which we’re delighted with, but hopefully more will follow swiftly.

“There’s a lot of irons in the fire at this point and we appreciate everybody’s patience in us trying to build a squad which will be competitive next season.”

Michael Richardson will be leaving the club due to work commitments and Matty Dopson has moved to Ashington FC in a bid to get more first-team game time.

Spartans’ first pre-season game is away at North Shields on Saturday, July 8, kick-off at 3pm.

