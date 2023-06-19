Blyth Spartans will face one of manager Graham Fenton's old clubs in a pre-season friendly in July. Picture: Blyth Spartans

The club will release their Vanarama National League North schedule at 1pm on Wednesday, July 5, with the season starting on Saturday, August 5, and ending on Saturday, April 20.

There will be fixtures on Saturday, December 23, and Boxing Day, with matches also planned for New Year’s Day, although these can be moved to Saturday, December 30, if the switch is agreed by both clubs.

The dates for the promotion finals are also known already, with the National division final taking place at Wembley on Saturday, May 4, and the promotion finals for the North and South divisions being played the following day.

Emirates FA Cup and Isuzu FA Trophy dates are yet to be released.

The club will play a series of friendlies before the season starts, including against one of manager Graham Fenton’s former sides, North Shields, on Saturday, July 8.

The following weekend Spartans travel to Ebac Northern League champions Newton Aycliffe.

Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division team Whitby Town will be the opponents at Croft Park on Saturday, July 29.

The full list of pre-season friendlies is:

Saturday, July 8, – North Shields, 3pm, away; Tuesday, July 11 – Blyth Town, 7.30pm, away; Saturday, July 15 – Newton Aycliffe, 3pm, away; Saturday, July 22 – Hartlepool United, 3pm, home; Saturday, July 29 – Whitby Town, 3pm, home.