Blyth Spartans lost 0-2 to Chester at the weekend. Picture: Stephen Beecroft Photography

It will come as no consolation to Fenton that his team were part of history as Chester secured their 18th away league win with their 2-0 victory, beating a record that has stood since the 1930/1 season.

Spartans went into the match in a confident mood after their midweek win in the cup, but were soon found themselves being pressed back by Chester.

Matty Elsdon was forced into a last-ditch tackle and Alex Mitchell saved from Chester forward Kurt Willoughby.

It proved to be a busy afternoon for Mitchell, who was forced into two fine saves minutes apart in the first half, stopping a strike by Matty Williams and then a header from Charlie Caton that seemed sure to find the back of the net.

Chester finally broke Spartans’ resistance just before half time, with a goal from Declan Weeks.

The second half saw Mitchell back in action, his save from Lewis Earl keeping his team in the game.

Chester’s second goal came after Spartans lost the ball in their own half and Ollie Heywood scored.Speaking to the club’s website after Saturday’s defeat, Fenton couldn’t hide his disappointment, describing his side’s first half performance as “disgusting”.

He also questioned his players’ commitment and said: “We were a million miles away from getting up to any sort of intensity with our running, with our thought processes, so they deserved to win and, another day, if Alex Mitchell hadn’t played so well it could have been five or six.”

Tonight’s match promises to be another tough one for Spartans.

Fylde are five points clear at the top of the league, with two games in hand on second-placed Kings Lynn, and beat Gloucester City 2-0 in their last match.

The last time Spartans played Fylde away, Fylde scored four goals in the first 49 minutes, winning 4-1.

The match is being shown live on National League TV as part of a pilot event.