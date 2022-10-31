Blyth Spartans.

Spartans have so far won only two of their 14 league games this season and they are only three points above bottom club Telford.

On Saturday, not for the first time this season, the Northumbrians conceded an early goal with Keaton Warn firing in a left foot volley.

Blyth were then awarded a penalty and Nicky Deverdics equalised from the spot, but by half-time they were trailing 2-1 after Ward bagged his second of the game for the home side.

In the second half Kettering went 3-1 in front through Lewthwaite and as the game entered the final quarter of an hour Kettering made the match safe with a fourth from Cooper.

Late in the game Rio Joisce pulled a goal back for the Northumbrians, but it was too little to late.

Aftert the game manager Graham Fenton said: “I was really disappointed as they did a proper job on us.

"They were very clinical and it is clear we need to do much, much better.

"At this moment in time we are suffering with not being able to kill teams off by putting chances away, whilst we are also conceding cheap goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s becoming a theme for us at the moment and we have to try and turn things around quickly.”