Fenwick brimming with excitement for Premier Greyhound Racing All England Cup heats

A greyhound trained in Ashington that has taken the racing world by storm has been entered into Newcastle Stadium’s most prestigious competition, which begins on Thursday night.

Wicky Ned arrived in the north-east in March after he was purchased by trainer Jimmy Fenwick who has overseen his rise to stardom by winning three Category One competitions this year – the Gymcrack, Time Greyhound Nutrition Northern Flat and Steel City Cup.

The two-year-old brindled dog has now been entered into the £20,000 Premier Greyhound Racing All England Cup, a competition which concludes as part of a sparkling festive Friday night card on December 27.

The Fenwick family has won the All England Cup previously with kennel star Ice On Fire who scooped the north-east’s top prize in 2019.

After clocking 28.41 seconds – and a sectional time just four one-hundredths of a second outside the track’s split record - in a trial over Newcastle’s 480m trip last week, Jimmy believes Wicky Ned is in prime condition ahead of Thursday’s heats.

“It was an exceptional trial,” said Jimmy. “We were really pleased with the time so we’re looking forward to the competition starting on Thursday.

“His debut at Cork in February blew us away. Personally, I thought the track was running on the slow side that evening so we agreed to buy him. We were amazed by his first sprint trial at Newcastle and it’s been a great year for him since.

“I thought he was unlucky in the Premier Greyhound Racing Eclipse final at Nottingham last month. Had he not been held up around the first two bends I’m confident he would’ve won, but that’s racing.

“He’s proven to us he can win from the front and come from behind and he’s won at every track he has raced at so he’s a versatile greyhound. Winning the All England Cup would cap a sensational year for him.”

Jimmy has also entered Ballymac Camilla – a greyhound he parts owns – plus puppy Skeard Josie and last year’s semi-finalist Coppice Kaiser into the competition.

While Wicky Ned is undoubtedly the ace in the pack for the Fenwick family, Jimmy spoke highly of his three other greyhounds.

“On her day, (Ballymac) Camilla is a very fast greyhound and if she brings her best form to the competition she is one to keep an eye on,” said Jimmy. “She’ll be doing her best work from the third bend, so if she has a clear run we’d expect her to run well.

“(Coppice) Kaiser reached the semi finals last year and the Grand Prix final in April. He’s coming back from a bit of a break so we’ll see how he gets on.

“Skeard Josie has been unfortunate with her draws in recent runs. Ideally, she wants trap three or four. There’s a lot of early pace on her inside in Thursday’s heat so we’ll keep our fingers crossed she can qualify.”

Other greyhounds of note entered in the competition are multiple Category One winner Links Maverick, Arena Racing Company Puppy Cup champion Untold Ruble and Premier Greyhound Racing Oaks winner Druids Say Go.

Tickets and trackside packages and restaurant bookings for the Premier Greyhound Racing All England Cup heats can be made by clicking here. Bookings for the £20,000 final on Friday, December 27, can also be made online.

2024 Premier Greyhound Racing All England Cup Heats:

Heat One: Links Maverick, Antigua Hawk, Carrick Fergie, Wraysbury Katie, Romeo Falco, Skywalker Pele.

Heat Two: Crooks Coco, Oscar The Grouch, Lion Heart, Coolavanny Mercy, Ballymac Camilla, Coppice Kaiser.

Heat Three: Boylesports Gift, Untold Ruble, Caraxes, Colliers Brynner, Sunnyside Termo, Delvin Cat.

Heat Four: Druids Say Go, Unanimous Leon, Silverhill Ben, Slingshot Skylah, Glengar Archer, Amaze Me Mel.

Heat Five: Popper Flenky, Wicky Ned, Hardwick Mighty, March On Kit, Slingshot Sam, Blackhouse Kim.

Heat Six: Romeo Kingpin, Untold Euro, On The Nose, Skeard Josie, Droopys Trouper, Romeo Javelin.